Numerous Israelis protest against military cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Numerous Israelis headed to the building of the Knesset in Jerusalem by a motor march, protesting against the military cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan during Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports The Jerusalem Post writes.

The newspaper notes that the participants had the flags of Armenia on their cars.

It also reminded that the sales of Israeli UAVs to Azerbaijan and their use in Nagorno Karabakh conflict have become subject of international criticism.

‘’In fact, now the Israelis are expressing their opinion about it’’, The Jerusalem Post wrote.