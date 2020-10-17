3 Azerbaijani UAVs downed in the territory of Republic of Armenia, 1 in Artsakh
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of Armenia destroyed 3 Azerbaijani UAVs in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia on October 17 in the period of 16:30-17:45, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shsushan Stepanyan informed.
She added that another UAV was destroyed in Artsakh.
