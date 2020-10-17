FM Mnatsakanyan’s visit to USA being prepared – The Hill

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Works for preparing the visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to the USA are underway, Ambassador of Armenia to the USA Varuzhan Nersesyan told The Hill.

‘’It’s expected that the visit and the meeting with Secretary of the U.S. Department of State Mike Pompeo will take place this month’’, ARMENPRESS reports the news website informs, noting that though the meeting is in the sidelines of annual Armenia-USA strategic dialogue, it has a new urgency under the light of the escalation of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as a result of which dozens of civilians, hundreds have been injured and 10s of thousands have been displaced.

Ambassador Nersesyan noted that though works are carried out to organize the visit, the details of the visit will be announced by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia and the U.S. Department of State.