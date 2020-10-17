721 billion 396 million drams paid by Armenia’s 1000 major taxpayers in 9 months

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has released the list of 1000 major taxpayers.

In January-September 2020, the taxes paid by the 1000 major taxpayers comprised 721 billion 396 million drams.

The amount of payments made to the tax body comprised over 592 billion 608 million, and the amount of payments to the customs body comprised over 128 billion 788 million drams.

The list is topped by Grand Tobacco (over 36 billion 215 million drams), the 2nd is Gazprom Armenia (over 34 billion 866 million drams), the 3rd is Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine (over 31 billion 310 million drams), the 4th is Geopromining Gold (over 16 billion 264 million drams) and the 5th is SPC OIL (over 14 billion 360 million drams).

The full list of taxpayers is available at the following link.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan