Positions of Russia and US on Nagorno Karabakh generally coincide - Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The positions of Moscow and Washington coincide on the fundamental issues of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Channel One, reports TASS.

“It was a pleasant surprise when a joint statement was issued by the three presidents [co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Russia, France, the United States]. We have so few events where the American and Russian positions coincided, we called on the parties to restrain, to stop fire and to transfer everything into a diplomatic channel”, the ambassador said.