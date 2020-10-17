PHOTOS: Aftermath of Azeri overnight bombardment of Artsakh’s towns and cities

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces fired heavy strikes at Artsakh’s towns and cities overnight October 16-17, with nine missiles hitting Stepanakert City.

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS that the Azeri military used prohibited cluster munitions and other munitions in bombarding the Artsakh capital, causing significant damages to civilian infrastructure and leaving apartments in ruins in the city’s neighborhoods and suburbs.

“They hit Stepanakert, Shushi, Martakert, Shosh, and several other communities,” State Service of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Three civilians, including an elderly woman, were wounded in Shosh. They were immediately taken to a hospital. The night was rough in Stepanakert, the air raid sirens were on uninterruptedly for a long time,” he said.

In Stepanakert, the Azeri missiles hit central parts and suburbs, completely destroying private property of residents, apartments, shops and other civilian infrastructure. “A lot of time and huge resources will be needed to restore all of this. A residential home where a wounded elderly woman was living was completely destroyed,” Tadevosyan said.

He said the Azeri military used Grad and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, cluster munitions, missiles and loitering munitions in the attack on Stepanakert and other peaceful settlements. The total damages are still under assessment.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan