Russia will soon provide one more mobile lab to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan met with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the ministry told Armenpress.

At the beginning of the meeting the minister thanked Russia for the multilateral support provided in the healthcare sector, in particular in the fight against COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS.

“One more mobile lab will be provided to Armenia soon by the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)”, the minister said and once again thanked for the support.

Minister Torosyan presented the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and thanked Russia for all the efforts aimed at the settlement of the conflict.

“The situation now is that our healthcare system is operating in 3 directions: the 1st direction – planned actions, the 2nd direction – coronavirus pandemic, which is gradually growing, and the 3rd direction – given the overload of Artsakh’s healthcare system due to the Azerbaijani military operations, Armenia’s healthcare system is also providing a respective assistance to mitigate the overload. Of course, this creates some difficulties, but we are managing to overcome it”, he said.

The sides expressed mutual readiness to continue and strengthen the cooperation in the healthcare field.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan