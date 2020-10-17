LA County Sheriff welcomes peaceful protests of Armenians, condemns attacks on Artsakh civilians  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that they condemn the ongoing violence and attacks against the civilian population of Artsakh and welcome the peaceful protests of Armenians in LA, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared the statement of the Sheriff on Facebook.

In the statement the LASD said it is monitoring the ongoing incidents in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, “which, while, 7,200 miles away from Los Angeles, is of extreme and immediate importance to so many within the LA community”.

“We hear you and we understand. In fact, Los Angeles County is home to more people of Armenian descent than anywhere in the world outside of Armenia itself. We witness, denounce and condemn the violence and attacks occurring upon civilians in Artsakh. We welcome peaceful protests of solidarity here in Los Angeles and stand with you in our shared demand for peace”, the statement says.