War volunteer Alexander Harutyunyan awarded posthumously with Hero of Artsakh highest title

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Alexander Harutyunyan has been awarded posthumously with the Hero of Artsakh highest title for the bravery and courage shown while defending the Homeland, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said on Facebook.

“According to the decision of President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, war volunteer Alexander Harutyunyan has been awarded posthumously with the Hero of Artsakh highest title for his exclusive services to ensuring the defense and security of Artsakh”, Poghosyan said.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan