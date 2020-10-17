Azerbaijan smuggles armaments, mercenaries from Bagram Airfield on board covert flights – NSS intel

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has officially denied Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement alleging armament smuggling into Armenia on board civilian aircraft over the airspaces of different countries.

The NSS said this Azeri fake news is “the result of lies and sick imagination.” The Armenian intelligence agency added that the generation of such fake news has become the main component of the “Turkish-Azerbaijani-terrorist alliance’s military operations and aims at delivering a blow to the reputation of Armenia and its friendly relations with partner countries.”

In addition, the NSS said it has concrete intelligence data on Azerbaijan itself being engaged in covertly smuggling large amounts of armaments and mercenary-terrorists into its territory. The NSS cited data on the Azerbaijani Silk Way cargo airline’s two-way flights operated by a Boeing 747 and an IL-76 to military airbases of different countries: most recently on October 16, 2020 the Azeri cargo carrier carried out a flight from Baku to Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield, then on October 17 from Bagram Airfield to Lashkar Gah airport and back to Baku, Azerbaijan. The same route is scheduled for October 18. Azerbaijan is also planning two-way flights from Baku via a transit airport to Kandahar. Moreover, such flights are scheduled in advance, even beyond October 19. Most of these flights are not recorded in international flight lists and some of the airports aren’t even internationally listed, the NSS said.

The NSS says the Azeri authorities are attempting to expand the geography of involving terrorist mercenaries and armaments and in order to conceal these illegal actions they are falsely accusing Armenia.

The Armenian NSS officially addressed international organizations to dismiss the Azeri fake news.

It also called on the international organizations to comprehensively study and validate the reliable information provided by them to explain the circumstances and goals of the military cargo and mercenaries’ transfer to Azerbaijan on board the abovementioned flights.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan