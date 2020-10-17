Azeri defense ministry spreads fake news alleging downing of Armenian SU-25

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry is denying the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s statement claiming that an Armenian SU-25 warplane was shot down.

“The announcement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that a Su-25 airplane belonging to the Armenian side was allegedly shot down on October 17 is another misinformation,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

