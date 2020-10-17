Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October

Azeri defense ministry spreads fake news alleging downing of Armenian SU-25

Azeri defense ministry spreads fake news alleging downing of Armenian SU-25

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry is denying the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s statement claiming that an Armenian SU-25 warplane was shot down.

“The announcement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that a Su-25 airplane belonging to the Armenian side was allegedly shot down on October 17 is another misinformation,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration