Rep. Ben Sanchez to introduce resolution condemning attacks on Artsakh and Turkey’s involvement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Benjamin Sanchez is going to introduce a bipartisan resolution condemning the recent attacks against Artsakh and denouncing Turkey’s involvement.

“I am soon introducing a bipartisan resolution condemning the recent attacks and denouncing Turkey’s involvement in what is a humanitarian crisis unfolding the South Caucasus. The prevention of a second Armenian Genocide is the goal of my upcoming House resolution, which seeks to raise awareness to help protect lives”, Representative Sanchez said.

He added that fragile peace was disrupted in the Republic of Artsakh just weeks ago.

“On the morning of Sept. 27, 2020, forces from Azerbaijan, which borders Artsakh to the east and north, launched an unprovoked, large-scale attack on the country also known as Nagorno Karabakh with the aid and support of Turkey. The Azeris have since used Turkish military equipment and cluster bombs in civilian areas, directly violating international humanitarian laws. Turkey has also sent thousands of jihadist mercenaries from Syria and Libya to fight in Azerbaijan”, he stated.

He noted that despite international pressure for a cessation of hostilities, the situation is deteriorating. “Artsakh is being attacked mercilessly. Because of this appalling action, I am introducing this resolution to condemn the attacks and Turkey’s involvement”, Benjamin Sanchez said.