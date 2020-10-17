Armenia reports 1540 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. 1540 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 63,000, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

384 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 47,925.

3937 tests were conducted in the past one day.

11 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1067.

The number of active cases is 13,694.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease stands at 314.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan