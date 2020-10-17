Austrian FM tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokeswoman for his ministry said, reports Reuters.

“It is suspected that Schallenberg might have been infected at the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday,” the spokeswoman said, adding that he did not have symptoms and had been tested as a routine measure.

Schallenberg also attended a cabinet meeting on Wednesday but cabinet members wore face masks, the spokeswoman said. Austria’s cabinet had a scare less than two weeks ago when a close colleague of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s tested positive.

“As a precautionary measure all members of the government will be tested on Saturday,” the spokeswoman said.