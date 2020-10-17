Stepanakert City, Shushi come under heavy Azeri rocket-artillery strikes

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The “relatively stable tension” remained at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone overnight October 16-17 and no significant changes in the tactical situation happened, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

The ministry said the Azerbaijani armed forces continue violating the humanitarian ceasefire and have launched rocket-artillery attacks at civilian settlements of Artsakh from early morning October 17, with civilian infrastructure of Stepanakert city and the town of Shushi getting shelled intensely.

“The Defense Army units took appropriate countermeasures to suppress the Azerbaijani fire. Currently the tactical situation is under the control of the Defense Army units,” the ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan