Civilians injured amid renewed Azeri bombardment of Stepanakert City

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have launched a missile bombardment attack at Stepanakert City from dawn October 17, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Artak Beglaryan said.

“Fortunately residents of the city were already in the bomb shelters and it was possible to avoid big losses,” he said.

Air raid sirens are constantly on in the capital of Artsakh.

Only an hour after the first missile attack, the Azeri armed forces again delivered rocket strikes at the Stepanakert’s central civilian infrastructures, inflicting destructions.

“Azerbaijan continues committing war crimes, and the international community’s blindness also continues,” Beglaryan said.

Two civilians were injured in the first bombardment early this morning, while data on casualties from the second attack are yet to be reported.

More than 30 civilians have died in Artsakh in the ongoing indiscriminate Azerbaijani bombings and missile attacks on towns and cities since the massive Azeri offensive began on September 27.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan