Azerbaijani armed forces target civilian objects in the Republic of Armenia – MFA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has issued a statement on the occasion of targeting civilian objects in the Republic of Armenia by Azerbaijan. ARMENPRESS reports the statement runs as follows,

‘’In the evening of October 16 the Azerbaijani side again bombed the civilian settlements of Artsakh, including capital city of the Republic of Artsakh Stepanakert. As a result, the civilians from Shosh community were injured.

At the same time, the air defense units of Armenia detected the flights of Azerbaijani UAVs in the direction of Khnatsakh, Artsvanik, and Davit Bek communities of Syunik Province of the Republic of Armenia, during which they carried out strikes against the infrastructures of the Armed Forces of Armenia, damaging also civilian infrastructures. Fortunately, there are no casualties.

Interestingly, hours ago the Azerbaijani side spread a provocative and totally false information about the striking of the Ordubad town of Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia. And according to their traditional behavior, this wave of disinformation was followed by an aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

We strongly condemn the endless efforts of Azerbaijan to expand the geography of the conflict, inflicting irreversible blow to the security system of the entire region. Any encroachment against the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia will be adequately retaliated’’, the Foreign Ministry announced.