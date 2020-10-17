Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October

Armenian air defense units down two UAVs in the territory of Republic of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia have downed two UAVs in the territory of Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.





