Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October

No strikes have been carried out against Azerbaijan from territory of Republic of Armenia – MoD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. No strikes have been carried out against Azerbaijan from the territory of the Republic of Armenia or by the Armed Forces of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani media announced that allegedly the Armenian side has bombed Ganja and Mingechevir.





