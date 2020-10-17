Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October

UAVs detected in Armenian air space – adequate measures underway

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. UAVs have been detected in the air space of the Republic of Armenia, adequate measures are underway, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.





