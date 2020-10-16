Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October

Civil defense siren sounds in Kapan city, Republic of Armenia – Developing

Civil defense siren sounds in Kapan city, Republic of Armenia – Developing

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Civil defense siren sounded in Kapan city of Armenia, ARMNEPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

‘’Dear citizens, civil defense siren sounds only for Kapan city in Syunik Province’’, reads the press release.

23:44 – Civil defense siren ends.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration