Heavy and fierce clashes take place in the front line – military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Heavy and fierce clashes continue on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, particularly I the southern direction, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces launched an offensive in the northern and southern directions, following heavy bombing, including the use of air forces, UAVs and jets. Following at least two fierce offensives, our Armed Forces was able to repel the adversary in the northern direction, who were unable to occupy any new positions or heights. Heavy clashes continued in the southern direction all day long, in some directions our troops carried out reordering. Up till now heavy and fierce clashes go on, particularly in the southern direction’’, Hovhannisyan said.