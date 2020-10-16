Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 October

Heavy and fierce clashes take place in the front line – military

Heavy and fierce clashes take place in the front line – military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Heavy and fierce clashes continue on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, particularly I the southern direction, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces launched an offensive in the northern and southern directions, following heavy bombing, including the use of air forces, UAVs and jets. Following at least two fierce offensives, our Armed Forces was able to repel the adversary in the northern direction, who were unable to occupy any new positions or heights. Heavy clashes continued in the southern direction all day long, in some directions our troops carried out reordering. Up till now heavy and fierce clashes go on, particularly in the southern direction’’, Hovhannisyan said.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration