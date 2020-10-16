Azerbaijan again strikes Artsakh, Stepanakert - DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan again launched strikes against Artsakh’s capital, Stepanakert, reports the correspondent of ARMENPRESS. 3-4 bombings were heard, air raid siren is on.

22:09 – ‘’Azerbaijan today struck Stepanakert with heavy missiles for the first time. They continue targeting civilian objects, when the international community continues its empty calls and announcements’’, ARMENPRESS reports Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

22:21 – The correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs from Stepanakert that the air raid siren has been turned off at the moment. According to preliminary information, one of the suburbs of the capital city was bombed. At the moment he situation is calm.