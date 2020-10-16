PM Pashinyan attends funneral of fallen soldier

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the funeral of unranked serviceman Marat Manukyan, who fell protecting Artsakh from Azerbaijani aggression, ARMENPRESS reports the PM wrote about it on his Facebook page.

‘’Today I attended the funeral of fallen serviceman, unranked Marat Manukyan.

I offered my condolences, listened to his parents, had a private conversation with his father and understood from the conversation that I correctly perceive the aspirations and desires of our people regarding the existing situation.

We must stand up for our rights, our homeland, our state and the blood shed by our martyrs. There is no alternative. We have to reinforce or will for victory’’, Pashinyan wrote.