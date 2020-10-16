Prosecutor's Office reacts to showing of photo of tortured Armenian serviceman by Azerbaijanis

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has sent the photos spread on social networks showing the inhuman torture of the body of an allegedly servicemen of Artsakh's Defense Army to the preliminary investigation body, Advisers to Prosecutor General Gor Abrahamyan told ARMENPRESS.

''Photos were spread on social networks by the servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan inhumanly torturing and degrading the body of an allegedly serviceman of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army with particularly cruelty, with serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The photos have been sent to the preliminary investigation body to be investigated in the framework of the criminal cases in connection with the aggressive war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Artsakh, the crimes committed during it, and crimes against the peace and security of mankind'', Abrahamyan said.