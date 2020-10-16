Armenian PM, Greek FM emphasize inadmissibility of Turkey’s expansionist policy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias and his delegation, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Greek FM’s visit, which, he said, is an important support to Armenia and its people at this difficult period. “Our peoples are united with warm historic relations and common values. Armenia attaches importance to the constant intensification and development of ties with Greece, the meaning of which is further highlighted at the current complex regional and geopolitical situation. I want to thank Greece and its people for supporting Armenia and the Armenian people”, PM Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan introduced the Greek delegation on the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh since September 27 and talked about Turkey’s open engagement to it and its actions destabilizing the region.

The Greek Foreign Minister stated that the two peoples and countries are connected with centuries-old firm friendship, and added that in this difficult situation Greece and its people stand by the Armenian people. He said Greece supports immediate end of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh because violence is not an option for solving the issue. Nikos Dendias said Greece condemns the foreign interference which provokes the military operations and supports the calls of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on observing the ceasefire and resuming the negotiation process.

The Armenian PM and the Greek FM discussed Turkey’s destabilizing expansionist policy which is demonstrated in different regions. They emphasized the inadmissibility of such policy and exchanged views on the joint actions to counter it.

The Armenian PM asked to convey his warm greetings to his Greek counterpart.

The Greek FM conveyed the invitation of the Greek PM to the Armenian PM on paying a visit to Greece.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan