President of Artsakh, Russian MP discuss situation in region

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today Vitaly Milonov, member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, member of the United Russia faction, the Artsakh President said on Facebook.

“We have discussed the situation created in the region in the aftermath of the Azerbaijani - Turkish - terrorist aggression. We bilaterally emphasized the inadmissibility of actions undermining the stability of the region, including the involvement of foreign and terrorist forces. In a private conversation, I thanked Mr. Milonov for his visit and interest, as well as highlighted the important role the Russian Federation played in settling the conflict and establishing a lasting peace”, Arayik Harutyunyan said.

 





