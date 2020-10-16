CSTO plans to start negotiations in 2021 to include its peacekeepers into UN

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS/BelTA. In 2020 the Collective Security Treaty Organization intends to finish the necessary legal work to include its peacekeeping mission into the United Nations Organization, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas said, BelTA reports.

Stanislav Zas said that participation in operations under the aegis of the United Nations Organization is one of the promising directions for developing the CSTO peacekeeping forces.

“A lot of work has been done by the Secretariat of the United Nations Organization. We've received their support. Work is now in progress to amend our legislation to match standards of the international organization. I think this year we will finish the legal work and next year we will begin specific negotiations on including the peacekeeping mission into the UN”, he said.

Stanislav Zas reminded that the main goal of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is to bolster and support international peace and regional security by political means instead of military force. Well-trained units are available for it. They are capable of carrying out peacekeeping tasks, of enabling conditions for separating warring sides and starting negotiations in order to restore peace.

“We have the necessary legal base for carrying out peacekeeping operations. We've formed the relevant forces and assets. The CSTO's total peacekeeping strength is close to 3,600 people from all the member states. They are well-trained. Most of the military personnel of these units have taken part in peacekeeping operations”, he added.

Stanislav Zas also stressed that getting CSTO peacekeeping forces involved in the resolution of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh is not on agenda.