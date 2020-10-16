Armenia MOD urges int’l community to address directly the side which avoids establishing ceasefire

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia once again reaffirms that the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh Defense Army are ready to observe the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire signed in Moscow on October 10, as well as to apply the agreed ceasefire monitoring arrangements, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“In this regard, we urge the international community, in particular the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, to address directly in their statements and appeals to the side of the conflict which by various means avoids establishing ceasefire and the necessary verification mechanisms for the maintenance of the ceasefire regime”, she said.