FM says killing of Armenian captives by Azerbaijani forces shows depth of their barbarism

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The killing of Armenian captives by the Azerbaijani armed forces shows the depth of the adversary’s barbarism, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart in Yerevan.

“This once again shows the depth of barbarism and this is not the first time. It again shows that we are just fighting for the existence of our compatriots, and nothing will keep us from it. I again want to bow before all that courageous men who are currently fighting for that. Our task will be to strongly show the depth of this barbarism to the international community, to show what we are dealing with”, the FM said.

According to him, the essence of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is that any civilized norms are subject to destruction.

A footage has been released in Azerbaijani social media on October 15 showing how Azerbaijani servicemen are humiliating and killing Artsakh/Karabakh war prisoners, one of them an elderly civilian. The footage is under the spotlight of Armenia’s Representation to the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR). Materials are being prepared for applying to the ECHR. The Ombudsmen of Artsakh and Armenia have announced that this is another proof of war crime committed by Azerbaijan.

