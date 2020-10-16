Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh with Security Council

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with the permanent members of the Security Council, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

“The meeting members exchanged views on the current situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone”, Peskov said.

