Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh with Security Council
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with the permanent members of the Security Council, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.
“The meeting members exchanged views on the current situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone”, Peskov said.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 15:58 Artsakh's civilian casualties from Azerbaijani aggression reach 34
- 15:30 The Clash of Terror and Freedom: Artsakh treats Azeri POWs, Azerbaijan EXECUTES Artsakh POWs
- 15:27 FM says killing of Armenian captives by Azerbaijani forces shows depth of their barbarism
- 15:19 ‘Turkey must be condemned based on its actions, not the statements’ – Greek FM says in Yerevan
- 15:11 Azeri troops continue amassing and taking cover near Iranian border
- 15:02 Recognition of exercise of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is a priority issue – FM
- 15:00 Syrian mercenary says Azerbaijani army uses them as human shield in Karabakh fighting
- 14:48 Russian navy launches Caspian Sea drills north of Azerbaijan’s Absheron Peninsula
- 14:45 Greek FM expresses solidarity to Armenian people
- 14:41 AGBU raises $5 mln for Haystan All Armenian Fund and matches it with $5 mln weeks before deadline
- 14:20 Defense Ministry denies Azeri allegations on striking at Nakhichevan
- 14:15 Artsakh military death toll rises to 633
- 14:05 Armenian PM appoints new deputy foreign minister
- 13:19 Armenia to impose economic sanctions on Turkey
- 13:11 ‘Excluding Turkey is key to peace in Caucasus’ – Armenian President tells The Critic
- 12:40 Azerbaijan’s actions emphasize existential danger of Artsakh people - Armenian FM tells UN chief
- 12:05 Greek FM pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial
- 12:04 Armenian FM, CSTO Secretary General discuss situation in NK conflict zone
- 11:39 American-Armenians urge Congress to sanction Turkey and Azerbaijan
- 11:23 Armenia’s daily COVID-19 cases continue growing: 1465 new cases confirmed in past 24 hours
- 11:20 Numerous villages in Artsakh come under indiscriminate Azerbaijani bombardments
- 10:53 Los Angeles City Hall lit up in colors of Armenian flag
- 10:38 Mexico’s ex-defense minister detained in U.S.
- 09:55 Italy’s Milan recognizes Artsakh’s independence
