Azeri troops continue amassing and taking cover near Iranian border

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Defense Ministry General Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation Director Levon Ayvazyan held a meeting on October 16 with Colonel Bahman Sadeghin, the military attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Armenia.

“Levon Ayvazyan informed Sadeghin that despite numerous calls from the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani armed forces continue amassing and carrying out actions along the Iranian border, taking cover with the state border. The Iranian side was once again presented on the necessity of moving the Azerbaijani armed forces’ actions to a safe distance from the Iranian border. On behalf of the Artsakh Defense Army [Ayvazyan] conveyed that in the event of the situation remaining unchanged in the abovementioned section the Defense Army reserves the right to deliver devastating counterstrikes on the Azerbaijani armed forces that are positioned there, the consequences of which will entirely fall on the Azerbaijani military-political leadership,” the defense ministry said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan