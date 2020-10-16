Recognition of exercise of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is a priority issue – FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasizes that the recognition of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is a key foreign policy issue.

“This issue has been and remains more than clear to Armenia: the talk is about the existential security. The recognition of the exercise of our compatriots’ right to self-determination is a priority issue, today this is also expressed with the fact that this is also a measure of protection. We will continue working with the international community and our partners, are committed to the agreement reached in Moscow on October 10, and we continue insisting that this issue will not be solved by force. This fact is proved by the actions of our compatriots, the courageous men who are showing determination in Artsakh to protect their land, homeland, life and families. They will rule out the enemy to suppose that this issue will ever be solved by force. The adversary will face a deeper crisis”, he said during a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart in Yerevan.

Commenting on the calls of the international community that the conflict has only peaceful and negotiated solution, the FM said Armenia highly values these calls, but they are being ignored by Azerbaijan.

“We highly value that general perception and assessment among our partners and the international community, that it’s impossible to hide the reality, that this is an aggression committed against our compatriots, the people of Artsakh, which targets people, civilians”, he said, adding that Armenia has been and remains their protector and supporter. “One of the main issues is that the two new factors – Turkey’s factor and the factor of international terrorists, have created the most dangerous calculation in Baku that they can not listen to the approach of the international community on this matter. This, of course, is dangerous and at the same time, surely, has its consequences”, the Armenian FM said in his remarks.

He added that Armenia will continue working within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, as well as with all its partners in order to further strengthen the use of necessary political and diplomatic tools to achieve the peaceful settlement.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan