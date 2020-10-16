Russian navy launches Caspian Sea drills north of Azerbaijan’s Absheron Peninsula

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Russian navy has launched military exercises involving 6 warships, 7 aircraft and more than 400 troops in central Caspian Sea, north from the Azerbaijani Absheron Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The defense ministry stressed in a press release that the maritime drills “do not pose any danger and don’t create any restrictions for the economic activities of Caspian littoral states.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan