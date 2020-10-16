Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 October

Defense Ministry denies Azeri allegations on striking at Nakhichevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is denying Azeri reports alleging a strike at Ordubad region of Nakhichevan. The Armenian Defense Ministry said the report is disinformation.

“We declare that no missile was fired in the direction of the Ordubad region of Nakhichevan, this is another lie of the Azerbaijani military-political leadership, which aims to expand the geography of the conflict,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

