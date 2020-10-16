Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 October

Artsakh military death toll rises to 633

Artsakh military death toll rises to 633

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh reported on October 16 that an additional 29 of its troops were killed in action amid the Azerbaijani attacks.

The total death toll in the Artsakh military reached 633.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration