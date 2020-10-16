Armenian PM appoints new deputy foreign minister
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ara Ayvazyan has been appointed deputy minister of foreign affairs.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on the government’s website.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
