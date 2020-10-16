‘Excluding Turkey is key to peace in Caucasus’ – Armenian President tells The Critic

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian gave an interview to the British The Critic, touching upon the ongoing Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Turkey’s direct involvement to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and open support to Azerbaijan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“I would like to see more pressure from all of our friends, including Russia, on Azerbaijan. But I would like to see much more pressure from everybody on Turkey. Turkey is the key negative factor in this conflict. The moment you take Turkey out, I assure you the war will stop in a day or two. Turkey remaining will make matters worse by sucking others in. It will be disastrous. We will end up with a huge conflict in the Caucasus that could be much worse even than Syria. Excluding Turkey is the key to peace. All international pressure—including from the UK government, from prime minister Boris Johnson—has to be directed at Turkey with the message that it has to get out of this conflict”, the President said in an interview to The Critic.

The Armenian President’s full interview is available at The Critic.