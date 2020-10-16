Azerbaijan’s actions emphasize existential danger of Artsakh people - Armenian FM tells UN chief

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone conversation on October 15 with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM introduced the UN chief on the current situation caused by the unprecedented large-scale aggression by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. The minister expressed his concern over the deliberate targeting of Artsakh civilian population and infrastructure by the Azerbaijani armed forces with the use of various caliber weapons.

During the phone talk the minister said Azerbaijan till now is not fulfilling the agreement reached at the ministerial level on October 10 over cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and continues targeting the civilian population of Artsakh, causing human losses. He also emphasized the impermissibility of the Azerbaijani provocative actions on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

The Armenian FM also expressed a deep concern over Turkey’s involvement in the Azerbaijani aggression, which is demonstrated by Turkey’s direct military participation and transfer of foreign armed terrorists from the Middle East to Azerbaijan, which, according to the minister, is a serious threat for the regional peace and security.

According to the Armenian FM, Azerbaijan’s actions further emphasize the existential danger of the people of Artsakh and make it imperative for the international community to take practical steps to neutralize it, including through the recognition of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination and the right to live freely and worthily in their historic homeland.

Introducing the humanitarian situation in Artsakh, the Armenian FM specially highlighted the availability of humanitarian aid by the UN and its respective structures aimed at mitigating the sufferings of the Artsakh people and addressing their main needs in accordance with the spirit of the UN goals.

The UN chief expressed his concern over the latest developments in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and highlighted the importance of immediate stop of military operations and resumption of negotiations for the settlement of the issue.

