Greek FM pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias, who arrived to Armenia on October 16, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. He also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and signed the guest book.

The Armenian Genocide was officially recognized by Greece in 1996. Then, in 2014, Greece also criminalized the denial of the Armenian Genocide.

Dendias is scheduled to meet with the Armenian leadership during the visit which is taking place amid the ongoing Turkish-backed Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and Armenia.

