Numerous villages in Artsakh come under indiscriminate Azerbaijani bombardments

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces continue indiscriminate shelling of civilian settlements in Artsakh in gross violation of all international convention provisions.

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said the Azerbaijani forces opened intense artillery fire overnight October 15-16, especially at dawn, at the Karmir Shuka settlement of the town of Martuni, and also at the Berdashen community in the morning.

“The Togh village of Hadrut region, Tigranavan village of Kashatagh region, and the Aygehovit and Aghavno settlements were also shelled. Information about victims and damages is being specified,” the service reported.

The Artsakh Defense Army reiterated that, unlike the Azeri military, they never target peaceful settlements and only engage legitimate military targets.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan