Mexico’s ex-defense minister detained in U.S.

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Former defense minister of Mexico General Salvador Cienfuegos has been detained in Los Angeles on a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warrant, Reuters reports.

The high-level arrest comes less than three weeks before the U.S. presidential election.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter that he was informed of the detention of Cienfuegos by the U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

“The Consul in Los Angeles will be informing me of the charges in the next few hours. We will offer the consular assistance to which he is entitled. I will keep you posted,” said Ebrard.

A Mexican diplomatic source said members of Cienfuegos’ family, traveling with him at the time of the detention, have already been released.