Kyrgyzstan’s early presidential polls tentatively scheduled for January 17, 2021

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Early presidential election in Kyrgyzstan has been tentatively scheduled for January 17, 2021, the head of the country’s Central Election Commission, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, told TASS.

“[The date of an] early presidential election is appointed by Jogorku Kenesh (parliament)”, she said, adding that in line with the country’s law, the polls are to be held within three months after the president’s resignation.

“Tentatively, it [the date] is January 17”, she added.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned on October 15.

“I do not cling to power. I do not wish to go down in Kyrgyzstan’s history as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens. For this reason, I have made a decision to resign”, the president said in a statement uploaded to his website, TASS reported.

The situation in Kyrgyzstan is close to a conflict between law enforcers and demonstrators, the outgoing leader said. “Regrettably, the aggression continues unabated and demands for my resignation are still there. The current situation is close to a bilateral conflict. On the one hand, there are the protesters, and on the other, the law enforcement agencies. Servicemen and law enforcers are obliged to use weapons to protect the state residence. In this case there will be bloodshed. It is inevitable. I am calling upon both parties to avoid yielding to provocations”.

















