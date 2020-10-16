LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.03% to $1853.50, copper price up by 0.15% to $6715.50, lead price down by 2.61% to $1789.50, nickel price down by 0.31% to $15152.00, tin price down by 0.16% to $18285.00, zinc price down by 1.23% to $2416.50, molybdenum price down by 0.56% to $19621.00, cobalt price stood at $33305.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.