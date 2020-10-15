Situation on front line remains tense, with some drop of intensity at night hours – military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line remains tense, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’Today, starting from early morning, the adversary launched offensive measures in 2-3 directions. Fierce clashes continued throughout the day, particularly in the southern direction, in the section near Araks river, where our troops heroically resist the adversary. Both sides have suffered casualties. Heavy losses have been inflicted on the adversary and in some parts our forces managed to push them back. In general, the situation remains hard but our troops heroically resist in all sections’’, Hovhannisyan said.

He noted that at night hours there is some drop of intensity at night hours.

‘’The adversary applies extremely great forces, particularly infantry, endlessly attacking groups, endless artillery fire and various air force means’’, Hovhannisyan said.

Azerbaijan unleashed aggression against Artsakh on September 27. It is directly supported by Turkey, which has provided its F-16 fighter jets and Syrian terrorists to Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians.

On October 10 the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in Moscow under the mediation of Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. However, Azerbaijan started to grossly violate the agreement, including bombing of civilian settlements, just before the agreement would come into effect.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has announced that Azerbaijan will never stop military operations as long as Turkey does not change its expansionist policy in South Caucasus.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan