Pashinyan says right to self-determination of people of Nagoro Karabakh unbreakable red line

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes that Armenia is ready for compromise for Nagono Karabakh conflict settlement, but the right of the people of Nagorno Karabakh to self determination is the red line that cannot be crossed, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia said in an interview with Dmitry Kiselyov, Director General of Russia Today media group.

Referring to the question what compromise is Armenia ready for and is there a red line from which Armenia will never step back, Nikol Pashinyan answered, ‘’Yes, of course, there is a red line and that line is the right of the people of Ngorno Karabakh to self-determination. Armenia has always been ready for a compromise. The most important one is the Kazan initiative, when Armenia was ready for a clear compromise. But Azerbaijan denied to sign that agreement, because it did not want and now does not want to accept the right of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to self-determination. And the right of self-determination of Nagorno Karabakh is the red line, a red line from which we can never step back’’.

Referring to the basic principles of the settlement mentioned in the October 10 Moscow agreement, the Armenian Prime Minister said that those principles are known: the right of nations to self-determination, non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity.

‘’The issue is how the sides interpret those principles. Because during the negotiation process it turned out that different sides differently interpret those principles. And now we have a situation when one of the key principles is distorted. I already spoke about that. It’s the non-use of force or threat of force’’, Pashinyan said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan