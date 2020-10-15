Artsakh is our Motherland, which cannot be surrendered at any price – Parliament Speaker of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the war unleashed against Artsakh is not aimed at capturing some territories, it’s aimed at removing us from the political map, emphasizing that there is no other alternative than stand to the last, ARMENPRESS reports Mirzoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’This is not a new war, this war has been waged against us at least some hundred years. The aim is not capturing some territories, the aim is our elimination from the political map, in case of possibility – our total extermination’’, Mirzoyan said, noting that Armenians have prevented such attempts in Sardarapat, in the 1st Artsakh war. Mirzoyan emphasized that we will never return Deir ez-Zur.

‘’If we surrender Artsakh, we will surrender Meghri and than Yerevan. We have to stand up, there is no alternative. We have to stand to the last’’, he wrote.

‘’Artsakh is our Motherland, our home. Motherland and home are not surrendered at any price’’, Mirzoyan wrote.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan