Execution of allegedly Armenian captives is war crime – Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Begkaryan referred to the footage spread in Azerbaijani media showing the shooting down of allegedly Armenian war prisoners. ARMENPRESS reports Beglaryan wrote in his Twitter micro blog that this is another proof of Azerbaijani war crimes, but this time it has been spread from an Azerbaijani source.

‘’A footage has been released in Azerbaijani social media showing how Azerbaijani servicemen are humiliating and killing Artsakh/Karabakh war prisoners, one of them an elderly civilian. We already have many proofs of such war crimes, but the Azerbaijani defense ministry denies it. Here is a proof from an Azerbaijani source’’, he wrote.

Azerbaijani former military officer Ramil Safarov was bestowed with a title Hero of Azerbaijan for killing an Armenian officer while sleeping during NATO trainings in Budapest in 2004. In 2016, president of Azerbaijan llham Aliyev  awarded Azerbaijani servicemen who decapitated the Armenian soldier, Kyaram Sloyan during April war. 





