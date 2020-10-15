President of European Parliament says Turkey’s rhetoric grows more and more belligerent

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli announced that the rhetoric of the Turkish leadership grows more and more belligerent, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Sassoli said in a press conference Thursday.

‘’Turkey’s rhetoric grows more and more belligerent and the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh does not weaken it’’, he said.

Azerbaijan unleashed aggression against Artsakh on September 27. It is directly supported by Turkey, which has provided its F-16 fighter jets and Syrian terrorists to Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians.

On October 10 the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in Moscow under the mediation of Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. However, Azerbaijan started to grossly violate the agreement, including bombing of civilian settlements, just before the agreement would come into effect.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has announced that Azerbaijan will never stop military operations as long as Turkey does not change its expansionist policy in South Caucasus.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan