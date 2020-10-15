Armenia sends proofs of presence of mercenaries in Azerbaijan to Iran and Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has sent to Russian and Iranian partners materials of a criminal case that prove the presence of mercenaries in the Azerbaijani armed forces, Military Prosecutor, Deputy Prosecutor General of Armenia Vahe Harutyunyan told in après conference at ARMENPRESS medial hall.

‘’The Prosecutor’s Office actively cooperates with foreign partners, particularly the Russian Federation and Iran. We have sent them the proofs we have’’, Harutyunyan said, adding that they do everything to prevent their infiltration, identify them, discover and so on.

Vahe Harutyunyan informed that nearly two dozens of criminal cases have been filed over the Azerbaijani aggression, international terrorism and other crimes.

Turkey has deployed thousands of mercenary-terrorists in Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians. This fact is confirmed by Russia, France and many other countries, only Turkey and Azerbaijan deny.

